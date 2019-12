Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 21:38 Hits: 4

Massive bushfires raging in Australia's New South Wales area may have killed up to 30 percent of the region's koalas, according to government officials.Australia's Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley made the shocking revelation...

