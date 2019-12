Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 10:39 Hits: 2

"We wouldn't exist if it wasn't for plants" — Ismail Ebrahim, South African National Biodiversity Institute

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/quote-of-the-week/a-51809572?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss