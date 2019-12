Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 13:57 Hits: 1

A new study finds that chimpanzees that use a multi-step process and complex tools to gather termites are more likely to share tools with novices. The study helps illuminate chimpanzees' capacity for prosocial -- or helping -- behavior, a quality that has been recognized for its potential role in the evolution of human cultural abilities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191224085703.htm