Bezymianny volcano (Kamchatka): weekly volcanic activity report 18-24 Dec 2019

Published on Friday, 27 December 2019

KVERT reported that activity at volcano remained elevated during 13-20 December. Nighttime crater incandescence, strong fumarolic emissions, and a lava flow on the W flank of the lava dome were visible. The temperature of a thermal anomaly had continued to increase. The Aviation Color Code remained at Orange (the second highest level on a four-color scale). Source: Smithsonian / USGS Weekly...

