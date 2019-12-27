The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Bezymianny volcano (Kamchatka): weekly volcanic activity report 18-24 Dec 2019

Category: Environment Hits: 5

KVERT reported that activity at volcano remained elevated during 13-20 December. Nighttime crater incandescence, strong fumarolic emissions, and a lava flow on the W flank of the lava dome were visible. The temperature of a thermal anomaly had continued to increase. The Aviation Color Code remained at Orange (the second highest level on a four-color scale). Source: Smithsonian / USGS Weekly...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/bezymianny/news/94875/Bezymianny-volcano-Kamchatka-weekly-volcanic-activity-report-18-24-Dec-2019.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version