Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019

Lab-grown brain organoids developed from a patient's own glioblastoma, the most aggressive and common form of brain cancer, may hold the answers on how to best treat it. A new study showed how glioblastoma organoids could serve as effective models to rapidly test personalized treatment strategies.

