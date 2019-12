Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 18:20 Hits: 2

The National Park Service (NPS) has been allowing nonprofits to offer weddings, yoga and other activities that are "outside the scope" of their agreements with the government, an internal watchdog has found. The NPS has partnered with nonprofit...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475966-watchdog-nps-wrongly-allows-nonprofits-to-offer-expensive-weddings