Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 09:16 Hits: 5

In Jaruwan Khammuang's home village, leftover straw from the harvest was often burned. The young entrepreneur saw an opportunity to create green products from the waste — such as tableware.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/making-green-products-from-harvest-waste-in-thailand/a-51734756?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss