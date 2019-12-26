Volcano earthquake report for Thursday, 26 Dec 2019

Articles

Apo volcano (Mindanao): magnitude 2.5 earthquakeA magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurred at the volcano 3 hours ago. The quake, which might be volcanic in origin, was located at a depth of 1.0 km depth at 19 km distance S from the volcano. Earthquake details: M 2.5 quake: 005 km N 50° E of Bansalan (Davao Del Sur) (Philippines) on Wed, 25 Dec 22h00 (19 km S)writeAge(1577311200) All earthquakes at...

