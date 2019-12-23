Artificial intelligence tracks down leukemia

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 December 2019

Artificial intelligence can detect one of the most common forms of blood cancer - acute myeloid leukemia -- with high reliability. Researchers at the DZNE and the University of Bonn have now shown this in a proof-of-concept study. Their approach is based on the analysis of the gene activity of cells found in the blood. Used in practice, this approach could support conventional diagnostics and possibly accelerate the beginning of therapy. The research results have been published in the journal 'iScience'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223095351.htm