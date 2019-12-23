The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Artificial intelligence tracks down leukemia

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Artificial intelligence can detect one of the most common forms of blood cancer - acute myeloid leukemia -- with high reliability. Researchers at the DZNE and the University of Bonn have now shown this in a proof-of-concept study. Their approach is based on the analysis of the gene activity of cells found in the blood. Used in practice, this approach could support conventional diagnostics and possibly accelerate the beginning of therapy. The research results have been published in the journal 'iScience'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223095351.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version