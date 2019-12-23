The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The coolest LEGO ® in the universe

For the first time, LEGO ® has been cooled to the lowest temperature possible in an experiment which reveals a new use for the popular toy -- the development of quantum computing. A figure and four blocks were placed inside the most effective refrigerator in the world, capable of reaching 1.6 millidegrees above absolute zero (minus 273.15 Centigrade), which is about 200,000 times colder than room temperature and 2,000 times colder than deep space.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223095357.htm

