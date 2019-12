Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 13:17 Hits: 0

A spokesman for the Russian government says that the country will take action after the U.S. sanctioned companies and individuals involved with the construction of a natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.The Associated...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/475710-russia-vows-retaliation-over-us-sanctions-on-pipeline