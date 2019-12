Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 16:29 Hits: 4

Lawmakers seeking to counter Turkey and Russia are investing in new efforts in the Mediterranean region to bolster U.S. allies like Israel, Greece and Cyprus.Congress passed legislation last week as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/475827-congress-looks-to-mediterranean-allies-to-counter-turkey-russia