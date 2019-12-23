Massive gas disk raises questions about planet formation theory

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 17:28 Hits: 3

Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) found a young star surrounded by an astonishing mass of gas. The star, called 49 Ceti, is 40 million years old and conventional theories of planet formation predict that the gas should have disappeared by that age. The enigmatically large amount of gas requests a reconsideration of our current understanding of planet formation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223122816.htm