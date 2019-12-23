The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new method for boosting the learning of mathematics

How can mathematics learning in primary school be facilitated? Scientists have developed an intervention to promote the learning of math in school. Named ACE-ArithmEcole, the program is designed to help schoolchildren surpass their intuitions and rely instead on the use of arithmetic principles. More than half (50.5%) of the students who took part in the intervention were able to solve difficult problems, as compared to 29.8% for pupils who followed the standard course of study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223122824.htm

