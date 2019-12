Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 02:27 Hits: 4

Extreme weather incidents in 2019 set more than 120,000 daily records across the U.S. according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.The 122,055 records set include record daily high and low temperatures as well...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475891-extreme-weather-in-2019-broke-over-120000-records-in-us-report