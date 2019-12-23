The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How fish get their shape

Researchers investigated the science behind the formation of the 'V' patterns -- also known as chevron patterns -- in the swimming muscles of fish. The study focused on the myotome (a group of muscles served by a spinal nerve root) that makes up most of the fish body. The research team found that these patterns do not simply arise from genetic instruction or biochemical pathways but actually require physical forces to correctly develop.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191223095347.htm

