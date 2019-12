Articles

Lithium-ion batteries are notorious for developing internal electrical shorts that can ignite a battery's liquid electrolytes, leading to explosions and fires. Engineers have developed a solid polymer-based electrolyte that can self-heal after damage -- and the material can also be recycled without the use of harsh chemicals or high temperatures.

