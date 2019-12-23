The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

3D atlas of bone marrow -- in single cell resolution

Stem cells located in the bone marrow generate and control the production of blood and immune cells. Researchers have now developed new methods to reveal the three-dimensional organization of the bone marrow at the single cell level. Using this approach the teams have identified previously unknown cell types that create specific local environments required for blood generation from stem cells. The study provides a novel scientific basis to study blood diseases such as leukemias.

