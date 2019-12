Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 14:13 Hits: 1

Six hundred gallons of oil spilled into waters off of the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador over the weekend, according to CNN.The spill reportedly occurred near San Cristobal Island, which sits on the eastern side of the famed Galapagos...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475715-hundreds-of-gallons-of-oil-spilled-in-waters-near-galapagos-islands