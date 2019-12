Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 20:50 Hits: 2

In a missive to staff before the close of the year, acting Bureau of Land Management (BLM) chief William Pendley boasted about the number of staff who would be willingly going along with the agency’s controversial decision to move dozens of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475765-blm-claims-most-staffers-will-relocate-out-west-but-critics-are