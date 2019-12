Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 09:33 Hits: 1

For centuries, human beings have fought the sea to gain coastal land. In an era of rising ocean levels, the eternal tug-of-war that led to the creation of landmass in countries around the world, is entering a new era.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sea-level-rise-should-we-let-the-ocean-in/a-50704953?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss