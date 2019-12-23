Moms Join Jane Fonda in DC to Demand Climate Action

Articles

Written by Molly Rauch

National Field Director Heather McTeer Toney, center, with, from left, Catherine Keener, Dolores Huerta, Roshi Joan Halifax, Jane Fonda, and Gloria Steinem during the “Fire Drill Fridays” protest, calling on Congress for action to address climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 20. 2019. Photo by Jose Luis Magana for Moms Clean Air Force.

When it comes to our national leaders protecting kids from air pollution and climate change, it’s been a year of rollbacks and broken promises. But this predicament didn’t keep hundreds of us from rallying on Capitol Hill last week in a spirited call to action about all that we can accomplish together when we link arms and fight for what’s right.

Last Friday, National Field Director Heather McTeer Toney spoke alongside Jane Fonda, Dolores Huerta, Gloria Steinem, and other activist icons at a rally calling for immediate action to end the climate crisis. The rally was the eleventh in a series organized by Jane Fonda, who was inspired by Greta Thunberg to stage weekly rallies and civil disobedience known as Fire Drill Fridays. Moms Clean Air Force was honored to join these luminaries on stage and the rousing, energized crowd to talk about how our children’s health is harmed by climate change — and our obligation as parents to take action.

Watch Heather march arm-in-arm with Jane Fonda to the capitol lawn here, then skip to around minute 24:00 for her moving and memorable “We Need to Talk” remarks.

Our Regional Field Manager Gabriela Rivera also had the opportunity to interview legendary labor leader and social activist Dolores Huerta—also Founder and President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation—on why the climate crisis matters to women, workers, and the Latino community, and how the program Ecomadres can help. Watch the interview in English and in Spanish.

As Jane Fonda said last Friday, “Let’s make our circle wider and our tent bigger.” Thank you for your continued support and action as we head into a crucial year. Happy Holidays! And enjoy some of the photo highlights below.

Heather McTeer Toney addresses the crowd at the “Fire Drill Fridays” protest, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 20. 2019. Photo by Jose Luis Magana for Moms Clean Air Force.Regional Field Manager Elizabeth Brandt, left, with her daughter and a volunteer, offer some support at Fire Drill Friday. Photo by Sasha Tenenbaum.Heather McTeer Toney flanked by Gloria Steinem and Jane Fonda marching from the Capitol grounds to the Hart Senate Office Building. Photo by Shaun Dakin.

