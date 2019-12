Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 20:06 Hits: 1

Scientists have developed a technique for the reversible conversion of 3D lipid vesicles into 2D ultra-thin nanosheets. Both the stable nanosheets and the reversible 2D-3D conversion process can find various applications in the pharmaceutical, bioengineering, food, and cosmetic sciences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191220150614.htm