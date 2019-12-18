Researchers determine age for last known settlement by a direct ancestor to modern humans

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

An international team of researchers has determined the age of the last known settlement of the species Homo erectus, one of modern humans' direct ancestors. The site is called Ngandong, on the Indonesian island Java. The team dated animal fragments where Homo erectus remains were found and the surrounding landscape. The team determined the last existence of Homo erectus at Ngandong between 108,000 and 117,000 years ago.

