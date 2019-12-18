The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Membrane inspired by bone and cartilage efficiently produces electricity from saltwater

Inspired by membranes in the body tissues of living organisms, scientists have combined aramid nanofibers used in Kevlar with boron nitride to construct a membrane for harvesting ocean energy that is both strong like bone and suited for ion transport like cartilage. The research overcomes major design challenges for technologies that harness osmotic energy to generate an eco-friendly and widely available form of renewable energy.

