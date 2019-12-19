Improving efficiency, effectiveness of security X-ray technology

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 19:27 Hits: 0

The smuggling of contraband is a threat in airport security and risks have increased in modern times with the uptick in parcel delivery, but security inspection methods have not seen any significant improvements. Researchers propose a technique for efficient detection of contraband items. Typically, airport security uses X-ray imaging to quickly scan baggage, but this suffers limitations. To address this, luggage with suspicious X-ray results undergoes supplementary screening using energy-dispersive X-ray diffraction.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219142737.htm