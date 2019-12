Articles

Heat-related incidents resulted in nearly 9 million injuries and more than 120,000 deaths worldwide in 2017, according to a new scientific study. Fires, heat, and hot substances, such as cooking oil or a hot stove, disproportionately kill young children and the elderly.

