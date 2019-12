Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 15:17 Hits: 2

Mealworms are not only able to eat various forms of plastic, as previous research has shown, they can consume potentially toxic plastic additives in Styrofoam with no ill effects, a new study shows. The worms can then be used as a safe, protein-rich feed supplement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219101702.htm