Amazon forest regrowth much slower than previously thought

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 17:25 Hits: 3

The regrowth of Amazonian forests following deforestation can happen much slower than previously thought, a new study shows. The findings could have significant impacts for climate change predictions as the ability of secondary forests to soak up carbon from the atmosphere may have been over-estimated. The study, which monitored forest regrowth over two decades, shows that climate change, and the wider loss of forests, could be hampering regrowth in the Amazon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219122527.htm