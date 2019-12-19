Finding your way in the dark depends on your internal clock

Articles

Surprising results show how circadian rhythm changes the way mammals can see. Mice can accomplish a vision task better at night than during day. The researchers expected the body's internal clock to alter how strong nerve signals were at night, but discovered that the animal's behavior changed depending on the time of day instead. This opens interesting lines of inqury into how circadian rhythm changes behavior.

