Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 19:28 Hits: 2

Analyzing public health records from Arizona to study how different strains of the flu virus affect people of different ages, researchers found that the first strain we encounter during childhood sets the course of how our immune system responds to exposures later in life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219142815.htm