Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 18:52 Hits: 4

Documents reveal that Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were prepared to use lethal force against indigenous protestors that blocked construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.The notes, obtained by The Guardian,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475516-the-guardian-canadian-police-were-prepared-to-shoot-indigenous