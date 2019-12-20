The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An atomic view of the trigger for the heartbeat

Tiny pores in heart cells generate electrical signals to initiate each heart beat. Structural studies of these channels provide details on their functions, and also on their malfunction due to different inherited mutations. These include ones behind sudden death in young athletes. Information on the architecture and mechanics of cardiac sodium channels could help develop better diagnostics and medications for life-threatening heart arrhythmia.

