Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 21:26 Hits: 5

In its latest move to roll back energy efficiency measures, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced Friday that it would block a measure designed to require more efficient lightbulbs, arguing the policy would be too expensive for consumers. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475541-doe-announces-another-rollback-of-efficiency-standards-for