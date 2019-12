Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019

A federal judge ruled Friday that environmentalists and indigenous tribes can proceed with lawsuits against the Trump administration’s approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, an Obama appointee,...

