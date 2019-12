Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 17:25 Hits: 4

Research shows that we tend to overestimate our personal environmental engagement. In a study with participants from Sweden, the United States, England, and India, most participants were convinced that they acted more environmentally friendly than the average person.

