Dukono Volcano Volcanic Ash Advisory: VA TO FL070 EXT ESE, LAST OBS AT 20/0620Z. to 7000 ft (2100 m)

Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 7000 ft (2100 m) altitude or flight level 070 and is moving at 15 kts in SE direction. The full report is as follows: FVAU01 at 09:45 UTC, 20/12/19 from ADRM VA ADVISORY DTG: 20191220/0950Z VAAC: DARWIN VOLCANO: DUKONO 268010 PSN: N0141 E12753 AREA: INDONESIA...

