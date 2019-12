Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 19:28 Hits: 4

The Camargue area in France has considerably fewer grasshopper, cricket, locust, dragonfly, and amphibian species than 40 years ago. On the other hand, there are more birds and vascular plants, some of them considered as new and highly invasive species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191219142806.htm