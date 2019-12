Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 20 December 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the U.S. should stop spending so much money on weapons and should instead divert those funds to fight climate change.“Maybe, just maybe, instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year globally on weapons of destruction,...

