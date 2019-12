Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 10:35 Hits: 4

By turning renewable electricity into fuel, power-to-X could free transport, heating and industrial process from fossil fuels — once costs fall.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/power-to-x-the-secret-to-a-100-renewable-energy-system/a-51662014?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss