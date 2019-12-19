The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA Completes Indoor Air Sampling and Mitigation at Properties Near Former Hancock Manufacturing Co. Site in Toronto, Ohio

12/19/2019

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA130

TORONTO, Ohio (Dec. 19, 2019) --The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently finished air sampling and has installed vapor mitigation systems at residential properties near the former Hancock Manufacturing Co. facility at 709 N. Fifth St. in Toronto, Ohio.

Metal cleaning operations by the company contaminated soil and groundwater in the area with trichloroethylene, or TCE. U.S. EPA sampled indoor air in 19 residences and installed sub-slab depressurization systems in 12 residences where indoor air contamination exceeded U.S. EPA’s health standards.

Ohio EPA referred the site to U.S. EPA in 2017 after indoor sampling showed elevated levels of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

For more information, visit: https://response.epa.gov/HancockManufacturing[1].

