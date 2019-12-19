EPA grant to state of Louisiana will support Pesticide programs

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Dec.19, 2019) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a grant to the state of Louisiana to support ongoing pesticide programs. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) received $333,284 to help fund regulatory and enforcement activities under a cooperative agreement between EPA and the state.

“Effective pesticides are an important part of today’s agriculture economy, but they must be used carefully and appropriately,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “LDAF’s monitoring and compliance work helps reduce pesticide exposure to workers and the environment.”

Pesticides are regulated under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), and EPA delegated its primary authorities under this law to the state of Louisiana and LDAF. EPA’s grant supports LDAF’s continuing implementation of FIFRA programs, which help reduce pesticide exposure to agricultural workers, protect water resources from pesticides, and protect endangered species from effects of pesticides. These results are achieved through compliance monitoring, enforcement, certification and training for pesticide applicators, outreach and education, and other program activities.

Background

EPA and state pesticide programs protect people (especially agriculture workers), water resources, and endangered species from potential pesticide exposure. Worker protection programs reach into the field to give information and training to workers and health care providers, as well as protections through regulation, to workers exposed to pesticides through their occupations. Regulations are also in place to reduce or prevent pesticide particles from drifting away from the area where they were applied, potentially settling in water bodies. During the pesticide registration process, EPA considers how a product might potentially affect endangered species.

