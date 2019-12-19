EPA Fulfills Another Trump Administration Promise: Finalizes RFS Volumes for 2020 and Biomass Based Diesel Volumes for 2021

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 05:00 Hits: 4

This final rule is the latest in a series of steps the Administration has taken to expand domestic energy production and improve the RFS program which will help American farmers.

More information can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/renewable-fuel-standard-program/final-renewable-fuel-standards-2020-and-biomass-based-diesel-volume

Earlier this year, the Trump Administration made good on its promise to allow the year-round sale of E15 gasoline across the country. Building on the President’s earlier decision to allow year-round sales of E15, EPA is working to streamline labeling and remove other barriers to the sale of E15. EPA is also making important reforms to the Renewable Identification Number (RIN) compliance system to improve transparency and to deter price manipulation in the RIN market. These efforts will provide certainty and transparency to farmers and biofuel producers across the country.

Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA will continue to actively engage with stakeholders to expand the number of approved fuel pathways and add diversity to the biofuel mix in the United States. Since January 2017, EPA has approved 25 petitions for new fuel pathways, including a final rule in August 2018 that approved new pathways for biofuels derived from sorghum. EPA will continue to further explore opportunities to remove regulatory burdens that prevent marketplace entrance and growth to natural gas, flexible fuel vehicles, and E85 fuels.

Since taking office in 2017, the EPA under the Trump Administration has worked to provide long-term certainty and a workable regulatory environment for U.S. farmers and ranchers, including:

In future, separate actions:

EPA will take final action to address the court’s 2016 remand.

USDA will pursue opportunities through the budget process to consider infrastructure projects that would accommodate higher biofuel blends.

The Trump Administration will continue to enact sensible regulation that improves the lives of all Americans.

Background

The Clean Air Act requires EPA to set annual RFS volumes of biofuels that must be used for transportation fuel for four categories of biofuels: total, advanced, cellulosic, and biomass-based diesel. EPA implements the RFS program in consultation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Energy, and consistent with direction from Congress.