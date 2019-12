Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 20:35 Hits: 1

Most of today's solar panels capture sunlight and convert it to electricity only from the side facing the sky. If the dark underside of a solar panel could also convert sunlight reflected off the ground, even more electricity might be generated.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191218153556.htm