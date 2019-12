Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 19:01 Hits: 0

A dozen environmental and animal rights groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its decision not to update regulations that limit how much pollution from slaughterhouses can flow into rivers. In October, the agency...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/475128-a-dozen-groups-challenge-epa-decision-to-leave-slaughterhouse-regs