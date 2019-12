Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 12:48 Hits: 0

Environmentalists say the Australian government is sanctioning the brutal slaughter of kangaroos — mainly for dog food — rendering the iconic species endangered in some states.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kangaroos-slaughtered-in-australia-for-pet-food-exports/a-51417815?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss