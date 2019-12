Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 20:14 Hits: 2

Large, old Chinook salmon have mostly disappeared from the West Coast. A new study points to the recent rise of resident killer whales, and their insatiable appetite for large Chinook salmon, as the main driver behind the decline of the big fish.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191216151450.htm