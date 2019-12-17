The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Volcano earthquake report for Tuesday, 17 Dec 2019

Apo volcano (Mindanao): 3 earthquakes up to magnitude 3.43 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 18 hours, the last being recorded quake 4 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 4.0 and 2.0 km. Earthquake details: M 3.4 quake: 025b'\t\t km S 82\xc2\xb0 W of Davao City (Davao Del Sur) (Philippines) on Tue, 17 Dec 10h08 (13 km WNW)writeAge(1576577280) M 2.9 quake: 015 km N...

