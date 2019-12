Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 09:25 Hits: 8

Climate change and environmental issues are complicated. And if you have young children, it can be difficult to explain exactly what's going on. DW tries to answer some of the big questions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/five-answers-for-kids-concerned-about-climate-change/a-51561183?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss