Category: Environment Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 21:41

Two federal inspectors warned that “mystery” meat and other unwanted materials will contaminate pork throughout the U.S. under the new meat inspection rules currently being used in a pilot program, NBC News reported Monday.Food Safety and Inspection...

